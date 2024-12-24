Leanne Brydon has been welcoming guests to Arlo's Ratty Hotel | Leanne Brydon

A Blackpool boarding house with a difference - for pet rats only - has enjoyed some satisfied customers since opening in the summer.

Arlo’s Ratty Hotel was the novel idea of Leanne Brydon, who keeps pet rats herself and realised that fellow-owners might need someone with experience to look after them when they went on holiday.

Rats can be sensitive things and won’t be happy staying in a dive!

So Leanne, 38, of Knowle Avenue, North Shore, wanted to make sure the guests got the five-star treatment.

She decided to launch the new ‘home from home’ because she understood the stress and worry people face when leaving their pets in the care of others whilst going away.

The hotel, named after one of Leanne’s own rats, opened in July this year and received its first guests in September, when an owner dropped her two little girl rats off, to stay for several days and nights.

In October, a second customer popped her three boy rats in for a short holiday.

Both gave Arlo’s glowing reports in their reviews.

Leanne, who currently has six rats of her own and has had others in the past, said: “There are plenty of kennels and catteries around this area, and owners can take their pick.

“But I'm not aware of any boarding houses specifically for rats in this area. “They make really good pets and are very intelligent, but it just gives you peace of mind knowing they are being looked after by someone who understands their care and needs - and recognises any changes in behaviour and can act on it if needed. “And while they’re here, they’re treated like part of the family.

“ I’ve really enjoyed having the guests - they’ve had lots of fun and it’s been an absolute pleasure caring for them. I’m really looking forward to them coming back to stay. “

Leanne says another owner has also booked for her girl rats to stay.

These three stayed at Arlo's Ratty Hotel in October and their owner thought it was the 'rat's whiskers', writing a glowing review | Leanne Brydon

What the reviews say

Leanne’s first customer said of the stay: “My girls went there last week,I was very nervous about leaving them with someone I didn't know.

“But once I received my first lot of photos and videos, I was instantly at ease.I received daily updates. I would highly recommend Arlo's Ratty Hotel to anyone with a pet rat. “

The second commented: “So so pleased that I found out about Arlo's Ratty Hotel. Leanne was brilliant with my boys and sent me so many pictures and videos showing them having a great time. She cared for them so well, I would definitely recommend it!! The boys will definitely be back next time we go away.”

What the guests get

The set-up includes large, quality cages - so owners don’t have to bring their own - and these are kitted out with fall breaks, lava ledges, chew toys, hammocks and litter trays, which can be adapted for the individual guests. There’s also a 16 inch tictac wheel.

And - for five-star luxury - there’s the attraction of a free roam area every evening.

This means that the furry guests won’t have to stay in the cages all day.

Guest rats having fun at Arlo's Ratty Hotel | Leanne Brydon

Instead, they can roam around and have a go on the play equipment, with little tunnels, climbing steps, ratty balls and more besides.

Leanne says the appeal of pet rats is that it’s possible to build up a relationship with them because they are so intelligent.

However, they're sociable animals so it’s best not to obtain just one rat - at least two are recommended otherwise they will get lonely and depressed!

The ratty boarding house is also registered with an exotic vet on the Fylde coast.

For further information and contact details, visit the website at: