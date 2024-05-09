New aqua park with inflatable obstacle course is coming to Blackpool
A new watersports and aqua park will open in Blackpool later this month. Wild Shore, which specialises in adrenaline-pumping aqua adventures, is launching its newest attraction on the Fylde coast which 'promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for locals and tourists alike'.
Formerly known as Blackpool Wake Park, the site at Weeton will now be under the ownership of Wild Shore. Scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 29, Wild Shore Blackpool will offer a wide range of attractions guaranteed to get pulses racing.
The Aqua Park is described as a ‘sprawling floating playground’ featuring tyre runs, ninja jumps, and slides, with the site also hosting stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding, Ringo rides, and open water swimming, providing endless opportunities for adventure-seekers to make a splash. Philippa Jones, Director of Fin’s Café Bar, who will be sharing the site with Wild Shore Blackpool, said: "We're delighted to welcome Wild Shore to Blackpool.
“Their arrival is sure to inject a new level of excitement and energy into the area, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for visitors." James Barbour, Operations Director of Wild Shore, added: "Wild Shore Blackpool is set to become the ultimate destination for outdoor fun and excitement.
“We can't wait to unveil our exhilarating aquapark and welcome guests to experience the thrill of our water-based activities."
Wild Shore's other locations Delamere and Dundee have been met with resounding success attracting thousands of visitors each year.
