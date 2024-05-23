Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man said there are up to 20 lorries and vans a day using the garages.

A Navy veteran says he is “stressed out” after an 18-month battle over garages next to his home.

John Hancock, 77, and his wife moved into one of three new-build properties in Daisy Bank, Thornton, in June 2022, with no concerns about the use of the eight garages raised in their conveyancing searches or visits to the site during construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But just six months later, Mr Hancock says that some of the garages were sold, and since then have been used for commercial loading and unloading, with up to 20 lorries and vans coming every day. He says that some are turning around in his driveway and also claims that the heavy vehicles are causing large pot holes to develop on the road next to his drive, “turning a dream home into a nightmare”,

Photos seen by the Gazette also show lorries blocking private driveways.

The houses and the garages, as well as CCTV shots from Mr Hancock's house, showing lorries loading and unloading, and turning around in driveways.

Mr Hancock raised his concerns with Wyre Borough Council in March 2023, claiming the use of the garages was in breach of planning conditions and constituted anti-social behaviour. However, the council has told Mr Hancock nothing is wrong, and recommended he installed a barrier on his drive.

Mr Hancock said: “The council are saying it’s always been like this, but it hasn’t. They even sent me the 1963 planning application, and where it asks whether the garages will be used for commercial purposes and it’s been left blank, as has the section where it asks for provisions on loading and unloading.”

What does the local MP say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hancock approached MP Paul Maynard over the issue. In a letter back, while acknowledging that “the development is without doubt within one of the more commercially focused areas of Cleveleys”, Mr Maynard said: “There is without doubt a need to ensure residents are not inconvenienced by any activity. Indeed the use of the garages should have been taken into account in determining the planning application made for the residential development.”

Mr Maynard raised the matter with the council’s chief executive and asked her to clarify the authority's position and to outline how it intends to address this problem on behalf of residents moving forward.

What does the council say?

After being contacted by the Gazette, Wyre Borough Council said: “The Council received a complaint from Mr Hancock concerning the operation of garages, the Council investigated and found that there is no breach of planning control, this has been communicated to Mr Hancock.”