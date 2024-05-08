The Corkscrew is a family-run cheese and wine bar which opened at 57a Victoria Road West for the first time last Friday (May 3).

The stylish new establishment is offering over 20 varieties of cheeses for customers' cheese boards, charcuterie boards, vegan mezze platters, light bites and snacks and a selection of ice cold beers, ciders and champagnes.

There are wine and whiskey tasting sessions, with more than 90 bottles of wine in stock, with ‘wine flights’ offering miniature trial glasses of wines from across the world.

Syd Little, who now runs the Little Restaurant at The Steamer pub in Fleetwood, was on hand to cut the ribbon at the new establishment.

The Corkscrew has been opened by couple Sarah and Jason Dunning as an individual business.

Sarah said: “We are completely different from the other bars in Cleveleys.

“We don’t offer live music, we have recorded jazz music in the background.

"The idea is that people can come here to relax and chat, totally unwind.”

The couple are using a bermar machine to ensure that the drinks on sale are chilled and preserved longer than usual.

The Corkscrew is based at the premises formerly occupied by interior furnishings and gift shop Muriel and May, which closed last year.

Barista style coffees and afternoon teas are also on offer at the new bar, which is open seven days a week from noon to 9pm, except on Fridays and Saturdays when it shuts at 11pm.

1 . The Corkscrew.jpg The Corkscrew in Cleveleys is officially opef Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2 . The Corkscrew 2.jpg The Corkscrew cheese and wine bar in Cleveleys Photo: Third party Photo Sales