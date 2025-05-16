A naughty African Grey parrot who flew off leaving his owners heartbroken later made his owner climb flights of scaffolding to catch him.

Cheeky 18-year-old Milo flew off on Monday afternoon into Claremont Park yesterday leaving Lisa Bailey and her family in bits and offering a reward for his return.

Naughty African Grey parrot Milo makes his owner climb flights of scaffolding above The Maples Hotel in Blackpool to catch him. | Lisa Bailey

She said: “My African Grey parrot flew off from FY3. We put him out in his cage like we always do so he can talk to the other birds and neighbours but it was a bit windy where we are as we are right next to 5 fields, the cage tipped over after rolling down the path scared Milo and he flew off.

“He was last seen in Claremont area yesterday on a roof but we couldn’t get him down. He then flew into Claremont Park.

“We have a daughter with autism who is absolutely heartbroken. He is our family pet and is very well loved.”

However, as luck would have it, a few hours later and through the power of Facebook, a woman contacted Lisa to say she had found him.

Rushing to The Maples Hotel on Queen’s Promenade in Blackpool, Lisa’s husband Lee then had to climb flights of scaffolding to catch him as he wouldn’t budge and hilariously even whistled at him.

Ruby is over the moon to have him back. | Lisa Bailey

Lisa added: “A lady called Molly Greenwood who actually was the one who found him and rang us straight away, and also would not take a reward.

“My husband had to climb up three fourths of scaffolding to get him.

“I would like to thank homeward bound Parrot rescue, Harvey’s Army north, and every single person that has shared and liked and comment

“He was up there for probably an hour he wasn’t coming down at all he was just whistling to us, that’s why my husband Lee had to climb up the scaffolding .

“My daughter Ruby is absolutely over the moon to have him back.”

Lisa added: “When Lee brought him back in the house, he looked at him and said ‘oh good boy’”.

“Milo is a amazing, funny and cheeky but he is definitely grounded.”