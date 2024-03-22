Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NatWest is opening up a pop-up banks in Lancashire to support customers with any additional queries around their banking service such as fraud and scams as well as providing digital assistance.

Where are they located? The pop up banks will be located in Morecambe and Ormskirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop up will be open once a week on a Friday at Morecambe Library.

The pop up banks will be located in Morecambe and Ormskirk.

The pop-up is open from 9.30am to 1.30pm every Friday at Central Drive. Colleagues at the pop-up can also signpost customers to other local in-person banking services, such as the day-to-day banking services offered at local Post Offices and support with local free-to-use cash machines.

Sign up for our free newsletters now The pop up will be open twice a week on Mondays and Fridays at Ormskirk Library from 9.30am to 12.30pm every Monday and Friday at Burscough Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community pop-ups are cashless, so if customers need to withdraw money or cash a cheque, you’ll need to visit your nearest branch or Post Office. Staff at the pop-up can help direct customers to these services.

Kirsty Cockcroft, local director at NatWest said: "Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers in that community while signposting to other in-person services.