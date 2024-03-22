NatWest to open pop up banks across Lancashire - here's what you need to know
NatWest is opening up a pop-up banks in Lancashire to support customers with any additional queries around their banking service such as fraud and scams as well as providing digital assistance.
Where are they located? The pop up banks will be located in Morecambe and Ormskirk.
The pop up will be open once a week on a Friday at Morecambe Library.
The pop-up is open from 9.30am to 1.30pm every Friday at Central Drive. Colleagues at the pop-up can also signpost customers to other local in-person banking services, such as the day-to-day banking services offered at local Post Offices and support with local free-to-use cash machines.
The pop up will be open twice a week on Mondays and Fridays at Ormskirk Library from 9.30am to 12.30pm every Monday and Friday at Burscough Street.
Community pop-ups are cashless, so if customers need to withdraw money or cash a cheque, you’ll need to visit your nearest branch or Post Office. Staff at the pop-up can help direct customers to these services.
Kirsty Cockcroft, local director at NatWest said: "Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers in that community while signposting to other in-person services.
"Friendly staff will be on hand to help those customers that do still want to speak to us face-to-face with their banking related queries as well as offering advice and support on using our digital services."
