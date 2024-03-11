HSBC bank in Newhouse Road, Blackpool announces closure for refurbishment and pop up banks
and live on Freeview channel 276
A bank in Blackpool has closed its doors temporarily to undergo a refresh.
HSBC bank on Newhouse Road, closed on Friday (March 8) to undergo a refresh, which includes internal building. Dale Cruickshank, Local Director said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.
"We are pleased that our Blackpool branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
"While we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre."
The bank will also hosting Community Pop Up Events at St Christopher and St Nicholas Parish and Community Centre, Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, next Tuesday (March 12) between 10am and 3pm and Thursday (March 14) between 12.30pm and 4pm.
It is expected to re-open on Monday, March 25, and customers can also continue to use any of the branches, with Preston being the closest.