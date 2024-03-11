Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bank in Blackpool has closed its doors temporarily to undergo a refresh.

HSBC bank on Newhouse Road, closed on Friday (March 8) to undergo a refresh, which includes internal building. Dale Cruickshank, Local Director said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

The bank is expected to open by the end of March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are pleased that our Blackpool branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

"While we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre."

The bank will also hosting Community Pop Up Events at St Christopher and St Nicholas Parish and Community Centre, Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, next Tuesday (March 12) between 10am and 3pm and Thursday (March 14) between 12.30pm and 4pm.