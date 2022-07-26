Only around a fifth of normal services will run, and half of lines will be closed.

Trains will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Wednesday, and will start later than normal on Thursday.

In our region, Northern passengers are urged “not to travel” as only a small number of routes will have trains.

Trains will not be running through most of the north west tomorrow

Routes that will be open include Liverpool to Alderley Edge; York to Leeds; and Darlington to Saltburn.

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for tomorrow:

– Avanti West Coast

A limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable will operate, with one train per hour in both directions between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston.

A reduced timetable will operate to Glasgow.

Several areas will not be served, such as Blackpool, Edinburgh, North Wales and Shrewsbury.

– c2c

It will operate fewer than a third of normal services.

These will consist of two trains per hour in each direction between London Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness via Laindon, and the same frequency between London Fenchurch Street and Pitsea via Rainham.

No trains will run via Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

– Caledonian Sleeper

All departures are cancelled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

– Chiltern Railways

No trains will run north of Banbury or to/from Oxford station.

There will be one train per hour in both directions between London Marylebone and each of Aylesbury via High Wycombe; Banbury; and Oxford Parkway.

The same frequency will be in place between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham.

– CrossCountry

No direct services will run between Birmingham and Bristol, Cardiff, Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport.

A very limited service is planned between Birmingham and Edinburgh via Leeds, York and Newcastle; Leicester; Manchester; and Southampton.

– East Midlands Railway

Just one train per hour will run in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Corby, Nottingham and Sheffield; between Derby and both Matlock and Nottingham; and between Nottingham and both Leicester and Sheffield.

All other routes will be closed.

– Gatwick Express

Services will be suspended. Passengers travelling to or from Gatwick Airport can use Southern and Thameslink trains.

– Grand Central

Just three trains in each direction will run between London King’s Cross and both Northallerton and Wakefield Kirkgate.

– Great Northern

There will be very few trains, with no services east of Ely to King’s Lynn.

– Great Western Railway

No services will run on many routes, such as all those in Cornwall, branch lines in Devon, between Cardiff and Swansea, and between Bath and Portsmouth.

– Greater Anglia

On strike days, the company will not run any trains on its regional and branch lines.

A very limited service will operate on some routes to and from London Liverpool Street.

– Heathrow Express

Trains will run every half an hour instead of every 15 minutes normally.

– Hull Trains

Trains will only run between Doncaster and London King’s Cross, with five in each direction.

– London North Eastern Railway

Only two trains per hour will operate between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross, and one per hour between Leeds and London King’s Cross, in both directions.

– London Northwestern Railway

A limited service will run to and from Birmingham New Street and both Crewe and London Euston.

Other routes will be closed.

– Lumo

Just three trains will run in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh, with two others doing part of the route.

– Merseyrail

An hourly service will call at selected stations.

– ScotRail

No trains will run north of Glasgow or Edinburgh on strike days.

Just two trains per hour will run between the cities via Falkirk High and one per hour via Shotts, in each direction.

There will also be two trains per hour on each of these routes: Edinburgh to Bathgate; Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall; and Glasgow to Lanark.

– South Western Railway

A “severely limited service” will run, and only on some routes.

This includes just four trains per hour between London Waterloo and both Windsor and Woking, and two per hour between London Waterloo and both Basingstoke and Southampton, in each direction.

– Southeastern

Many stations and routes will be closed, and a severely reduced service will operate elsewhere.

There will be no services to or from London Victoria or Charing Cross.

The vast majority of the network in Kent and East Sussex will be closed.

The high-speed route to Ashford International will be open.

– Southern

Much of the network will be shut down.

Services will run on the Brighton Mainline to London Bridge and London Victoria, with additional trains from Tattenham Corner, Epsom Downs, Sutton and West Croydon via Crystal Palace.

– Stansted Express

Train will run hourly between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport, instead of every 30 minutes.

No services will run from Stansted Airport to Norwich and Cambridge.

– Thameslink

There will be far fewer trains than normal.

Services will be split north and south, with nothing running between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

– TransPennine Express

There will only be a very limited service, with just these routes open: Manchester Airport to Preston; Manchester Piccadilly to York; Newcastle to Edinburgh; and Cleethorpes to Sheffield.

– Transport for Wales

Most lines will be closed.

An hourly service will run between Cardiff and Newport, with limited trains elsewhere.

West Midlands Railway