“Please bring it back”: Blackpool residents have their say on possible return of flights at Blackpool Airport

Amidst news that regional flight options are being considered by Blackpool Airport and the council, the town’s local residents have had their say on the matter.

Despite the town’s council leader confirming the possibility of some regional passenger flights being restored at Blackpool Airport, Coun Lynn Williams warned that airport bosses would not be “chasing loss-leading operations to holiday destinations that are not financially feasible,” insisting the council has a 10-year-plan on the matter.

In the meantime, locals have had their say on the subject, with Heather Davies saying: “Fantastic experience always flying from Blackpool, we need it back!” while Jeanette Bradley added “Please bring it back. We have missed it all these years. It was great flying from Belfast straight to Blackpool...”

Blackpool Airport

Sue Carter-Corless said “I hope it does happen”, Dylan Drake said “Be good to just have a link to other airports like in London or Dublin Glasgow etc for on going flights maybe the Isle of Man again too,” and Emma Parkinson added “Had some great flights from Blackpool. Getting to the airport was stress free. Bring them back.”

Yvonne Molyneux also had her say, commenting “Yes, love to have the airport back,” before Mary Theresa said “Bring back Blackpool Airport...hugely missed!” and Brodie Parker added: “Bring back our international airport, it did amazing for tourism in our small town of Blackpool. It's what we need, spend money on our airport and save our small town, will offer jobs and promote tourism, it's a win-win stop building houses and concentrating on what our town needs!”

Dolly Pants said: “We used it to go on holiday to Majorca or somewhere once and it was amazing, so easy and convenient and we said in the future we'd go on holiday to wherever we could go from Blackpool and the next year they shut it down! Gutted. Would be great to have it reopen again.”