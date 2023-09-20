Regional flight options being explored by Blackpool Airport says council leader
But Coun Lynn Williams warned airport bosses would not be “chasing loss-leading operations to holiday destinations that are not financially feasible.”
She was speaking in response to calls by Conservative councillors for the restoration of Irish flights at the council-owned airport.
Coun Williams said: “We have an ambitious 10 year plan to rebuild Blackpool Airport as a regional transport hub, building on the almost 40,000 flight movements that took place last year and creating new opportunities for it to become a commercially successful business.
“The overriding objective of the 10 year plan is to attract a diverse range of long term customers and operators to secure the airport’s future.
“We are looking at ways to create good quality jobs for the people of Blackpool, using the asset of our airport and the Enterprise Zone.
“When the airport was owned by Balfour Beatty, they had flights to Europe operating, but they were losing over £2m per year.
“So we won’t risk the financial future of the airport and the opportunities it could create by chasing loss-leading operations to holiday destinations that are not financially feasible for the airport as a business.
"We are exploring the viability of some regional scheduled or charter flights and are open to a contract which benefits all parties.
“Blackpool is obviously an attractive destination for incoming flights, and we are continuing to promote the airport as an attractive option to reach the North West.”