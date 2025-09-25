Mysterious fiery orange object captured on camera in sky over Fleetwood

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Sep 2025, 12:18 BST
An unusual sight was captured on camera when an object with a fiery orange tail was spotted in the sky over Fleetwood this morning.

The mysterious sighting was caught on camera from Cambridge Road at 6.50am, looking east towards the River Wyre.

It spotted from Cambridge Road in Fleetwood at 6.50am on Thursday (September 25), looking east towards the River Wyre
It spotted from Cambridge Road in Fleetwood at 6.50am on Thursday (September 25), looking east towards the River Wyre | Submitted

The woman who snapped the picture told the Gazette: “I was coming out of my house and watched it for a few minutes. It didn’t seem to be moving, so I got out of my car and took the picture.

“I wish I had more time to stay and monitor it. When I returned 45 minutes later there was no sign of it. From what I witnessed, it seemed to be stationary.”

A picture was taken in Fleetwood on Thursday morning (September 25), looking east towards the River Wyreplaceholder image
A picture was taken in Fleetwood on Thursday morning (September 25), looking east towards the River Wyre | Kelly Ann Cornwell

What could it be?

The fiery object streaking across the sky resembles an aircraft’s vapour trail illuminated by the early morning sun.

Certain light conditions, particularly at sunrise and sunset, can give the contrails an eerie orange glow.

If this is the case, the black shape at its tip would be the aircraft, which can appear distorted at certain angles.

The Gazette has asked Blackpool Airport whether they can identify the object. More to follow...

