Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’re anything like me you love a good binge watch of a trending TV series.

The TV gods are more than delivering lately with many thrillers currently dominating various channels.

These are the top five must watch TV shows this week. | Canva/BBC/Netflix/Ch 5.

These are my top five picks to sit back with some popcorn after a hard day’s work and delve into this week if you haven’t been watching already.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nighsleeper. | BBC One

BBC One’s Nightsleeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When hackers send a train hurtling towards death and destruction, can two strangers stop it before it meets its final destination?

It stars Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole as Joe aka the ‘is he going to be the hero or the villain?’ of the show alongside Utopia’s Alexandra Roach as Abby.

To be honest I think I need to give this when Speed meets Murder on the Orient Express six part adrenaline-fulled thriller more of a go as I watched two episodes and got side tracked (pun intended) with another thriller at the same time as 9pm on Channel 5.

Dead and Buried. | BBC

BBC One’s Dead and Buried

An Irish thriller to give a watch to is this four part one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A chance encounter with her brother’s murderer sets off a twisted and dangerous quest for revenge of a woman who slowly becomes more and more unhinged in the lengths she will go to for her justice.

Former EastEnders actress Annabel Scholey plays Cathy, who seeks revenge on her brother's murderer played by Merlin actor Colin Morgan as Michael who has reformed his life.

The ending was a shocker!

The Teacher. | Channel 5

Channel 5’s The Teacher

A testament to the popularity of season one, the second season charts a different story about a student who winds up dead on a school retreat while the teacher (Kara Tointon) was meant to be chapperoning the students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second season holds a new cast starring former EastEnders actress Kara Tointon and former Hollyoaks actors Will Mellor and Irish actor Emmett J Scanlan.

Even though I guessed who the evil person was by the second episode out of four, the cast alone got me hooked on this especially Emmett J Scanlan as everything he has been in lately has been a hit - Irish thriller Kin on BBC is getting ready for a third season (also a worthy watch).

The Wives. | Channel 5

Channel 5’s The Wives

Filmed in Malta, The Wives follows the story of three British sisters-in-law who regularly meet up in Malta for family getaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After their fourth friend was killed (cough cough - murdered) a year previous Angela Griffin (Natasha Morgan) Tamzin Outhwaite (Sylvia Morgan) and Jo Joyner (Beth Morgan) decide to investigate, but what will they find?

This is the thriller I chose to watch first instead of finishing the Nightsleeper and two episodes in I have three theories - none of which will probably be right as it appears to tbe the type of thriller that will leave viewers guessing by throwing in a few red herrings right up until the final minutes.

The six episodes will be shown over a two week period.

The Perfect Couple. | Netflix

The Perfect Couple on Netflix

The Perfect Couple is an American mystery drama miniseries starring an ensemble cast, including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning.

Netflix's hit new murder-mystery series, follows the filthy rich family on the day of their son’s wedding which is then called off after a dead body washes up on the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I enjoyed this six part thriller as it flashed back and forth to real time.

I didn’t guess who the murderer was but a lot of viewers on chat forums claimed to know who the killer was from the off.

These are my top picks to get you through the incoming autumn/winter evenings.

Feel free to email me with any new ones I may have missed and need to binge watch immediately at [email protected].