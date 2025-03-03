My Staffy is 22 years old and we think she could be Britain's oldest dog

By Richard Hunt
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 21:17 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 10:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sasha the Staffy is quite possibly the oldest pooch in Britain - and she’s still going strong at the age of 22.

The brindle-coloured terrier has a few touches of silvery grey these days and isn’t quite so quick on the old pins as she used to be.

But she still likes the odd game of fetch with owner, Linzi McLean who lives in Chorley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Linzi McLean with pet pooch SashaLinzi McLean with pet pooch Sasha
Linzi McLean with pet pooch Sasha | Third party

Linzi, who will celebrate her own 30th birthday this month, was just 11 year old when her granddad gave her Sasha as a gift.

The vet told them that she was at least three years old when they took her for a routine check, a few days later.

According to the general rule of thumb, a 22-year-old dog would be roughly equivalent to a 154-year-old human.

Linzi, who grew up in Penwortham, said: “My granddad was walking home when he came across some girls with a dog and when he sat down on a bench Sasha jumped on his knee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They told him she was a stray and he could have her, so he came home with her.”

Sasha the Staffy is 22 year old - an could be Britain's oldest poochSasha the Staffy is 22 year old - an could be Britain's oldest pooch
Sasha the Staffy is 22 year old - an could be Britain's oldest pooch | Third party

No owner could be found so Linzi had the pet she had always dreamed of.

Linzi said: “Me and Sasha, we were meant to be together.

“When I took her for her first walk, U took her lead off and she just looked up at me and didn’ tru t run off.

"She’s a bit slower now, so I call her Grandma!”

Sasha also became a mum to three, black cross-Labrador pups, although sadky nce has since died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Linza also has a LhasaPoo cross called Ross and the two dogs are the best of pals.

Sasha, described as a ‘gentle soul’, is even friends with Tilly the cat, who belongs to Linzi's fiance, Ryan Nicholasom.

Linzi added: “Some people are a bit scared of Staffies but Sasha i so loving - she even gets on with cats.”

So is Sasha Britain's oldest?

Until 2023, a fellow Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Ty was 23 years old and said to b Britain’s oldest - but things have gone a bit quiet on that front.

So don't howl about it too loudly, but Sasha in with a shout!

Related topics:Chorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice