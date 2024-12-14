2024 has been filled with exciting moments and events across Lancashire so we went out to meet a few locals and ask them what their favourite memories of the year are.

From the vibrant atmosphere of BBC Radio 2 In the Park to the delicious delights of the Ribble Valley Food Festival, the colourful spectacle of the Lancashire Kite Festival, and the stunning floral displays at the Chorley Flower Show, it has been a great year for Lancashire.

Lancashire athletes shone brightly at the Paris Olympic Games this summer, with representatives in diverse sports such as pole vaulting, BMX racing, and boxing. Holly Bradshaw, Ross Cullen, and Charley Davison were among the talented athletes who proudly represented their county at the Games, inspiring future generations of athletes across the region.

We went out to asked people in Lancashire what their favourite memory of 2024 was, and here is what they said.

Attaina Chaodhry from Bolton said: “My voluntary classes - I was teaching students and helping them with learning English. My course is to do with teaching so I’m getting some experience.”

Rumah Begum from Manchester added: “I won an influencer beauty giveaway. I won loads of products, and I was really happy!”

