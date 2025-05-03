My daughter pointed out that I’d won the £50,000 bingo prize in Blackpool - I’m absolutely thrilled

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lucky local woman scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Club 3000 Bingo Blackpool.

It was a night to remember as one fortunate player claimed a life-changing £50,000 jackpot during the evening session of the National Bingo Game.

The winner, a 62-year-old local woman, was enjoying a Friday night out with her daughter when her numbers came up—securing the top prize of the night.

A lucky local woman scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Club 3000 Bingo BlackpoolA lucky local woman scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Club 3000 Bingo Blackpool
A lucky local woman scooped a whopping £50,000 jackpot prize at Club 3000 Bingo Blackpool | Club 3000 Bingo

Remarkably, it was only her fifth visit to the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Overjoyed and still in shock, the winner – who wished to remain anonymous – said: “My daughter pointed out that I’d won the big prize and that I had called on 16 numbers.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to start planning how I’ll spend the money.

“Everyone at the club has made me feel so welcome - it’s such a fantastic night out, and the chance to win big makes it even better.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This incredible win marks the second £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot since the club opened in July 2023.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Mike Travis, house manager, said: “We were all so excited to celebrate the win alongside our lucky customer.

“The atmosphere in the club was electric—everyone was cheering!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nights like this are what make bingo truly special, bringing the whole community together to celebrate.”

Club 3000 Bingo Blackpool continues to offer thrilling entertainment, a warm community spirit, and the chance to win big prizes.

Related topics:BlackpoolMoneyBingoLancashirefirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice