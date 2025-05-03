My daughter pointed out that I’d won the £50,000 bingo prize in Blackpool - I’m absolutely thrilled
It was a night to remember as one fortunate player claimed a life-changing £50,000 jackpot during the evening session of the National Bingo Game.
The winner, a 62-year-old local woman, was enjoying a Friday night out with her daughter when her numbers came up—securing the top prize of the night.
Remarkably, it was only her fifth visit to the club.
Overjoyed and still in shock, the winner – who wished to remain anonymous – said: “My daughter pointed out that I’d won the big prize and that I had called on 16 numbers.
“I’m absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to start planning how I’ll spend the money.
“Everyone at the club has made me feel so welcome - it’s such a fantastic night out, and the chance to win big makes it even better.”
This incredible win marks the second £50,000 National Bingo Game jackpot since the club opened in July 2023.
Mike Travis, house manager, said: “We were all so excited to celebrate the win alongside our lucky customer.
“The atmosphere in the club was electric—everyone was cheering!
“Nights like this are what make bingo truly special, bringing the whole community together to celebrate.”
Club 3000 Bingo Blackpool continues to offer thrilling entertainment, a warm community spirit, and the chance to win big prizes.
