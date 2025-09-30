A dog owner has spoken of her horror and heartache after her beloved pet dog had to be put to sleep after a vicious attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Lambert, 56, whose five-year-old Chihuahua-cross Pippa died after being attacked by an XL Bully breed while out on a walk.

My dog Pippa was mauled to death on a walk and I want justice. | S

The heartbreaking incident unfolded on Saturday, August 16, at around 9am outside Jacqui's Sandwich Shop on Coronation Street in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane said: “It all happened so quick. The dog who was not muzzled was walking with his owner when he let he XL Bully-type dog off lead as they were heading home.

“The dog spotted mine and latched onto her. When we managed to get her free she ran off.”

When Jane eventually caught up with Pippa she brought her to the vets and was given the sad news that, due to her injuries, nothing could be done to save her.

A heartbroken Jane then paid £525 in total having her sedated with heavy painkillers and also had her cremated so she could keep her ashes with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane, who works for Dechra Pharmaceutical, added: “A dangerous dog killed my dog but the police are not interested and said its dog on dog.

“How can a Bully dog against a Chihuahua who was too small to defend herself be classed as dog against dog?

“I want the owner to take accountability for his dog’s actions.

“This dog needs put down as next time it could be a child.”

Read More RSPCA animals for adoption: Meet 17 adorable cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Lambert's five-year-old Chihuahua-cross Pippa died after being attacked by an XL Bully breed while out on a walk. | S

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council joint visit was made to the dog owner by a Blackpool Council Animal Welfare Officer and the police.

They said: “We did not receive a complaint about the alleged incident. However the police did make us aware of it.

“A joint visit was made to the dog owner by a Blackpool Council Animal Welfare Officer and the police.

“Enforcement action was taken by the council requiring that the dog needed to be muzzled and on lead.

“The matter was then left in the hands of the police to continue their investigation into the breed.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment on the matter.