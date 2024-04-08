My 12-year-old daughter has reached the semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old girl from from Poulton-le-Fylde is currently having a ‘pinch me, is this real moment’ after reaching the semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024. Annabella Chadwick, who attends Hodgson High School, has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

Annabella said it was a dream come true to reach the semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024.

Proud mum Charli-Dee Johnson, 37, who put her daughter forward for Miss Teen GB, said: “I am super proud of her. This has really boosted her confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I submitted some of her pictures and a little bio but I didn’t tell her incase she didn’t get through.

“I found out last week that she had reached the semi-finals and the both of us are ecstatic.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now Annabella who does ballet, contemporary and commerical dance, added: "I am so excited to have made it to the semi finals, it's a dream come true.

READ MORE:

Read More 25 spectacular images from Blackpool Camera Club including Jubilee Gardens and the Mirror Ball

“It's even more special that this year the grand final event is being held in my hometown at The Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope I can make the grand finals so I can represent my hometown and make them proud."

Annabelle says she hopes to make the grand finals to represent her hometown and make them proud.

The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes including a cash prize.

Miss Teen Great Britain’s aim is to dispel the stereotypes usually associate with beauty pagents, instead using its platform to enpower teenagers, whilst celebrate their achievements and their goals.

A spokesperson for Miss Teen GB said: “The contests were created to be a positive and confidence-building experience for young girls and teenagers. We intend for the girls to make new friends and aim to make each and every contestant feel like a queen!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s winner of Miss Teen Great Britain was Lottie Stephens from Scarborough.

The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying activities such as a Beauty Queen Challenge Day and a pyjama diva party. Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 will be held on Friday 11 and Sunday, 13 October at the Boulevard Hotel and The Globe Theatre in Blackpool.

The contest is open to all girls aged 10-19:

Little Miss Teen Great Britain for ages 10-12 years

Miss Junior Teen Great Britain for ages 13-15 years

Miss Teen Great Britain for ages 16-19 years