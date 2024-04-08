My 12-year-old daughter has reached the semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024
A 12-year-old girl from from Poulton-le-Fylde is currently having a ‘pinch me, is this real moment’ after reaching the semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024. Annabella Chadwick, who attends Hodgson High School, has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.
Proud mum Charli-Dee Johnson, 37, who put her daughter forward for Miss Teen GB, said: “I am super proud of her. This has really boosted her confidence.
“I submitted some of her pictures and a little bio but I didn’t tell her incase she didn’t get through.
“I found out last week that she had reached the semi-finals and the both of us are ecstatic.”
Sign up for our free newsletters now Annabella who does ballet, contemporary and commerical dance, added: "I am so excited to have made it to the semi finals, it's a dream come true.
“It's even more special that this year the grand final event is being held in my hometown at The Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool.
“I hope I can make the grand finals so I can represent my hometown and make them proud."
The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes including a cash prize.
Miss Teen Great Britain’s aim is to dispel the stereotypes usually associate with beauty pagents, instead using its platform to enpower teenagers, whilst celebrate their achievements and their goals.
A spokesperson for Miss Teen GB said: “The contests were created to be a positive and confidence-building experience for young girls and teenagers. We intend for the girls to make new friends and aim to make each and every contestant feel like a queen!”
Last year’s winner of Miss Teen Great Britain was Lottie Stephens from Scarborough.
The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying activities such as a Beauty Queen Challenge Day and a pyjama diva party. Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 will be held on Friday 11 and Sunday, 13 October at the Boulevard Hotel and The Globe Theatre in Blackpool.
The contest is open to all girls aged 10-19:
- Little Miss Teen Great Britain for ages 10-12 years
- Miss Junior Teen Great Britain for ages 13-15 years
- Miss Teen Great Britain for ages 16-19 years
