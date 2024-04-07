25 spectacular images from Blackpool Camera Club including Jubilee Gardens and the Mirror Ball

From traditional piers, to the unique Mary's Shell, amateur photographers are spoilt for choice when it comes to picturesque landmarks on the Fylde Coast.

By Emma Downey
Published 7th Apr 2024, 15:32 BST

And the incredible sunrises and sunsets along the coast also make it a popular place for anyone hoping to take a dramatic photograph that has the 'wow' factor.

Take a look at 25 breathtaking images captured by readers.

1. 25 Blackpool Camera Club pictures

This lovely picture of Blackpool Tower was captured by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Ben Wareham.

2. 25 Blackpool Camera Club pictures

'A Storm at Sea - Cleveleys' was captured by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Looby Lou.

3. 25 Blackpool Camera Club pictures

his fab image was taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member KC Photography.

4. 25 Blackpool Camera Club pictures

This image of the tower was taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Gary Phillips.

5. 25 Blackpool Camera Club pictures

This impressive image was captured by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Steve Eaves.

6. 25 Blackpool Camera Club pictures

