A murder investigation is still ongoing several months after a much loved Blackpool man’s death.

Staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital called the police after Rob Kerr turned up at A&E with serious injuries on Saturday evening - September 14.

Rob Kerr from Blackpool sadly died on Tuesday, September 17. | Lancashire Police

The 42-year-old was in a critical condition and he sadly died three days later.

A Home Office postmortem examination ruled the death a homicide.

Lancashire Police believe Mr Kerr, 42, was assaulted at his home address on Coronation Street in Blackpool late on Sunday, September 1 or in the early hours of Monday, September 2.

Four people were originally arrested in connection with police enquiries. One of those peoplea - man aged 27, has since been released without charge.

The three other men, who at the time were aged 21, 29 and 40, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 22 year old man from Blackpool was also arrested and bailed.

In a tribute to her son, Mr Kerr’s mother said: “Rob was my youngest son out of 5 siblings. He has two older brothers and younger sisters.

“He was a loving and caring person, and he would do anything for anyone. He was such a protective person, especially over me and his three children – two of them are now adults but his youngest is still a child. He loved each of them a lot.

“If anyone knows anything, could you please come forward and contact the Police. My son did not deserve any of this. We are left heartbroken.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and all four suspects remain on bail.

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of our Force Major Investigation Team, added: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could help us piece together the events that led to Mr Kerr being assaulted and ultimately losing his life, to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can call 191 quoting log 1232 of September 14th