Family pay tribute to "loving and caring" dad at the centre of a murder investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a man who died following an assault in Blackpool have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Police were called by staff from Blackpool Victoria Hospital to report a patient had on September 7 presented at A&E with injuries after being assaulted.

The man, Rob Kerr, very sadly died earlier this week on Tuesday, September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police believe Mr Kerr, 42, was assaulted at his home address on Coronation Street in Blackpool late on Sunday, September 1 or in the early hours of Monday, September 2 and they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

42-year-old Rob Kerr from Blackpool sadly died on Tuesday, September 17. | Lancashire Police

A Home Office postmortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as a homicide.

An investigation is underway, and four people have been arrested in connection with our enquiries.

One of those people, a man aged 27, has now been released without charge and three others, men aged 21, 29 and 40, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon a fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is a 22 year old man from Blackpool and is in custody at this time.

In a tribute Mr Kerr’s mother said: “Rob was my youngest son out of 5 siblings. He has two older brothers and younger sisters. He was a loving and caring person, and he would do anything for anyone. He was such a protective person, especially over me and his three children – two of them are now adults but his youngest is still a child. He loved each of them a lot.

“If anyone knows anything, could you please come forward and contact the Police. My son did not deserve any of this. We are left heartbroken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Rob Kerr’s family at this time. While we have arrested a number of people our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could help us piece together the events that led to Mr Kerr being assaulted and ultimately losing his life, to come forward and speak to us.”

If you can help, please call police on 101 quoting log 1232 of September 14th

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.