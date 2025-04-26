Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 28 and Sunday, May 4, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 28 and Sunday, May 5

2 . St David's Road South, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway When: Apr 28-Apr 28

3 . Preston New Road, Newton with Clifton What: Lane closure Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway - Lane Closure with IPV When: Apr 28-Apr 28

4 . Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes (1) What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 28-Apr 29

5 . Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes (2) What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of duct in FW. When: Apr 28-Apr 30