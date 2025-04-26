Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 17:24 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 28 and Sunday, May 4, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 28 and Sunday, May 5

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 28 and Sunday, May 5 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway When: Apr 28-Apr 28

2. St David's Road South, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway When: Apr 28-Apr 28 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway - Lane Closure with IPV When: Apr 28-Apr 28

3. Preston New Road, Newton with Clifton

What: Lane closure Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway - Lane Closure with IPV When: Apr 28-Apr 28 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 28-Apr 29

4. Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes (1)

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 28-Apr 29 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of duct in FW. When: Apr 28-Apr 30

5. Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes (2)

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of duct in FW. When: Apr 28-Apr 30 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection in relation to works on station road When: Apr 28-May 7

6. Rawlinson Street, Medlar with Wesham

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection in relation to works on station road When: Apr 28-May 7 | Google Maps

