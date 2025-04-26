Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 79 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 28 and Sunday, May 4, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
2. St David's Road South, Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to reset frame and cover in the carriageway
3. Preston New Road, Newton with Clifton
What: Lane closure
Why: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway - Lane Closure with IPV
4. Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes (1)
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
5. Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes (2)
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of duct in FW.
6. Rawlinson Street, Medlar with Wesham
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Connection in relation to works on station road
