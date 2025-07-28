A much-loved Blackpool takeaway has announced it is closing its doors for good due to ‘ongoing staffing issues’ and ‘concerns over physical health’.

Hip Hop Chicken in Cedar Square confirmed the closure in a heartfelt statement shared on social media this week.

The owners of Hip Hop Chicken in Cedar Square have announced the restaurant will be closing its doors for good | Daniel Martino

The owners said the decision followed ongoing struggles with staffing and the personal toll of running the business alongside their other venture, Stefani’s Pizzeria.

“After exploring various options for Hip Hop’s future, we have decided to close our doors for good,” the statement read.

“We’re eternally grateful to our customers who have supported us to this point. We’ve made great memories and real friendships along the way.”

The owners cited long-standing challenges behind the scenes, including staff shortages, health impacts and the arrival of a new baby - all of which contributed to their decision to step away.

“A lot of our regulars will know how much we’ve struggled here with staffing,” they added. “There comes a point where you have to put yourself first.”

Although the business was beginning to thrive, the owners said they were no longer able to give it the attention it needed to grow.

Despite the closure, the owners will continue to focus on Stefani’s Pizzeria - their other food venture - and hinted at a more balanced future.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” the statement continued. “We will continue with Stefani's Pizzeria and be able to give more of our time here.”

They also invited any interested buyers to get in touch if they feel able to take on the Hip Hop Chicken brand.

Hip Hop Chicken had built up a loyal local following, with fans praising its creative menu and welcoming atmosphere.

It earned a 4.7-star rating on Google from 110 reviews.