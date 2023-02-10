Hip Hop Chicken - 12 pictures from new restaurant going down a storm in Blackpool

Here’s a look inside a new chicken restaurant opened by a local couple in Blackpool which has certainly been proving a big hit with customers.

Hip Hop Chicken is run by Nico and Becky Stefani and is immediately next door to the couple’s other restaurant Stefani’s Pizzeria in Cedar Square.

Since opening last month, Nico says hungry customers have been queuing to sample his tasty special recipe chicken, with the response far exceeding the couple’s hopes.

"It has been great,” said Nico. “We never imagined we would be so busy so soon. We are only open three days a week at the moment because of staffing at the moment but we hope to expand that as the year goes on.”

Along with exposed brickwork, neon lights, graffiti-style murals and dishes named after hip-hop artists, including beastie burgers, the restaurant offers cocktails reflecting the favourite drinks of hip hop music stars, such as Snoop Dog and Kanye West. Throughout the premises, decorations all have a hop hop theme.

"There are a lot of rock-themed restaurants but I thought hip hop was the ideal theme,” said Nico. “It’s a popular style of music and we are delighted with the decorations we have brought in.”

There is also a games machine to keep customer occupied while they wait for their food to be served.

Hip Hop Chicken is open from 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays and noon on Saturdays. Bookings are not taken.

