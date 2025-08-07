An MP has moved swiftly to dismiss rumours circulating online that the New Boston Hotel in Fleetwood is being used to house asylum seekers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Beavers, MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, responded to claims that the 24-bed seafront hotel - known locally as The Boston and located on The Esplanade - is housing asylum seekers.

The property was sold in 2024 after plans to convert it into a rehabilitation clinic were scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Beavers, MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, has dismissed rumours that The New Boston Hotel is being used to house asylum seekers | National World

In a video posted on social media today, Ms Beavers said: “I’m outside the Boston Hotel this morning. Obviously, some person has decided to put on here that there are 60 asylum seekers in this place.

“There’s no asylum seekers in this place. It’s going to be a hotel and apartments, which is what the people of Fleetwood understood.

“Whoever is putting out this misinformation and absolute lies need to give their head a wobble.

“This isn’t happening. This was never going to happen. This is going to be a hotel – just to calm everybody down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And no, I wasn’t here yesterday. I’m here today to clear up the lies that are being put on social media.”

In a written statement alongside the video, she added: “There are not going to be any asylum seekers in this hotel, but the neighbours are scared by the lies and the hate speech being shared.

“I am so angry that my community are being scared by lies. They are scared that a volatile, hateful protest might start outside their homes, for absolutely no reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been out this morning to the hotel. I've spoken to local residents. There is nothing going on here other than fear caused by misinformation and outright lies.”

Ms Beavers said the building is currently undergoing renovation work and is essentially a construction site – a fact confirmed by neighbours.

The property was sold in 2024 after plans to convert it into a rehabilitation clinic were scrapped | Google

She added that residents had also spoken with the hotel’s owners, who reiterated that their plans remain unchanged: to reopen as a hotel and apartments for tourists and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know people are worried about asylum seekers. I know that some of those concerns are very real, but spreading misinformation and lies achieves nothing other than scaring our own community,” she said.

“Please, do not scare those living close to this anymore.

“To be clear, I will also remove any comments that include bigotry, racism, hate speech or personal insults.”