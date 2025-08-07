MP Lorraine Beavers quashes rumours asylum seekers are being housed at Fleetwood's New Boston Hotel
Lorraine Beavers, MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, responded to claims that the 24-bed seafront hotel - known locally as The Boston and located on The Esplanade - is housing asylum seekers.
The property was sold in 2024 after plans to convert it into a rehabilitation clinic were scrapped.
In a video posted on social media today, Ms Beavers said: “I’m outside the Boston Hotel this morning. Obviously, some person has decided to put on here that there are 60 asylum seekers in this place.
“There’s no asylum seekers in this place. It’s going to be a hotel and apartments, which is what the people of Fleetwood understood.
“Whoever is putting out this misinformation and absolute lies need to give their head a wobble.
“This isn’t happening. This was never going to happen. This is going to be a hotel – just to calm everybody down.
“And no, I wasn’t here yesterday. I’m here today to clear up the lies that are being put on social media.”
In a written statement alongside the video, she added: “There are not going to be any asylum seekers in this hotel, but the neighbours are scared by the lies and the hate speech being shared.
“I am so angry that my community are being scared by lies. They are scared that a volatile, hateful protest might start outside their homes, for absolutely no reason.
“I've been out this morning to the hotel. I've spoken to local residents. There is nothing going on here other than fear caused by misinformation and outright lies.”
Ms Beavers said the building is currently undergoing renovation work and is essentially a construction site – a fact confirmed by neighbours.
She added that residents had also spoken with the hotel’s owners, who reiterated that their plans remain unchanged: to reopen as a hotel and apartments for tourists and visitors.
“I know people are worried about asylum seekers. I know that some of those concerns are very real, but spreading misinformation and lies achieves nothing other than scaring our own community,” she said.
“Please, do not scare those living close to this anymore.
“To be clear, I will also remove any comments that include bigotry, racism, hate speech or personal insults.”
