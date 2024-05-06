Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 24-bed New Boston Hotel on Fleetwood seafront has sold after plans to turn it into a rehab clinic were scrapped.

A sold sign has appeared on the Grade II listed building on the Esplanade, which failed to attract any bidders when it went to auction last month.

It’s not known at this stage who has bought the hotel or what their plans are for its future use.

The property, which had a guide price of £350k, came under the spotlight in March when plans were submitted to Wyre Council to convert the hotel into a rehab-type residential facility.

More than 160 objections were submitted to Wyre Council. Some residents expressed alarm at the affect the rehab facility could have on the local community, while others were concerned at the loss of a key hotel which might harm the town's tourism trade.

Following a public consultation to understand the public’s concerns over the plans for the site, Well Communities announced they would withdraw their planning application with immediate effect.

The New Boston Hotel has long been seen as the town's second most prestigious hotel after the North Euston.

It was due to go to auction again on May 15 at a reduced guide price, but has now been sold after the owners said they were open to post-auction offers.

The sale price is not currently known.