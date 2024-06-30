Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic has backed up on the M6 and top of the M55 after the M6 was closed in both directions near Preston due to a police incident.

National Highways said the carriageway was closed both northbound and southbound between junction 31 and junction 31A while police resolved the incident.

Police said ed they were called to a concern for welfare at around 10.39am this morning and traffic was stationary in both directions as a result. At around 11.20am, they confirmed the carriageway had reopened.

Traffic is starting to get back to normal but delays of around 15 minutes are said to be expected.

