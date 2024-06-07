With an increasing amount of roadworks and traffic, roads in Lancashire are becoming busier than ever.
Delays have increased on the roads which has resulted in people having to set off much earlier to get to their destination on time.
Cromwell Trucks and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Road Delay Report, which helped rank roads in Lancashire based on their delays.
So, according to the report, here are the most traffic-clogged motorways and local ‘A’ roads in Lancashire:
1. A585 southbound between B5409 and B5412 near Thornton-Cleveleys (Top 10 motorways/major A roads with the most delays)
Seconds per vehicle per mile = 62.4
2. A585 southbound between B5412 near Thornton-Cleveleys and B5268 near Thornton
Seconds per vehicle per mile = 64.3
3. A585 southbound between Fleetwood (north) and A587
Seconds per vehicle per mile = 67.5
4. A585 northbound between B5412 near Thornton-Cleveleys and B5409
Seconds per vehicle per mile = 71.9
5. A585 northbound within the A586 near Hardhorn junction
Seconds per vehicle per mile = 72.3
6. A585 southbound between A586 near Hardhorn and A586 near Great Eccleston
Seconds per vehicle per mile = 77
