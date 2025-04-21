More than £152,000 has been paid out in compensation for prisoner injury claims over the past 5 years at HMP Lancaster Farms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions have been spent settling prisoner injury claims across UK prisons in the last five years including for injuries caused by bunk beds, food contamination, animal bites and asbestos.

New data obtained by Legal Expert, has revealed that between 2020 and 2024, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has paid out a total of £152,241.50 for injury claims made by prisoners at the Category C men’s prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of that, £111,089 was paid out in compensation for claims relating to injuries caused by other prisoners while £19,041 pertained to injuries to inmates caused by members of staff. The remaining £22,112 were classed as ‘other personal injury’ which could include; injuries from bunk beds, food contamination, animal bites and asbestos.

In 2020, the MoJ - which is funded by the taxpayer- forked out £15,465 settling prisoner injury claims from inmates at HMP Lancaster Farms followed by £17,864 the year after and a staggering £77,730 in 2022. A further £25,784 was paid out in 2023 as well as £15,398 in 2024.

With Britain’s overcrowded prisons hitting record levels last year, concerns over the safety of both staff and inmates have grown. The latest published prison population statistics show there are only just over 1,000 spaces left in men’s prisons, prompting former justice secretary David Gauke to release his Independent Sentencing Review (ISR) earlier than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the interim report, Mr Gauke says he is confronting ‘the consequences of decades of haphazard policy-making and underinvestment in the criminal justice system - bringing it to the brink of collapse.’

Carl Barton has been sent to prison for 16 weeks. Picture posed by model

Mr Gauke says he is confronting ‘the consequence of decades of haphazard policy-making and underinvestment in the criminal justice system - bringing it to the brink of collapse.’ In September, the government’s SDS40 (standard determinate sentencing) scheme saw prisoners released just 40 per cent of the way through their sentence.

In the time frame, for every 100 people released from prison, 67 were recalled. Although Mr Gauke’s report does acknowledge that ‘factors including the introduction of a mandatory supervision period for shorter sentences, and heightened probation officer risk aversion… have contributed to this increase.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while the prison system undergoes review and reform, costs continue to be incurred - including compensation payouts to prisoners for injury claims. Figures obtained by Legal Expert revealed that prisoner injury claims in the UK have cost the MoJ an eye-watering £9.8m in the last five years.

HMP Lancaster Farms. Photo: Google Street View

The most common injuries were from prison bunk beds - resulting in £4.5m being paid to inmate claimants since 2022. Some £2.8m was paid in damages settling claims related to slips, trips and falls and a further £446K was paid for asbestos-related injuries.

Legal Expert solicitor Lucy Parker said: “Prisoners, like anyone else, have a right to their safety while incarcerated. We have seen many different cases over the years of prisoners suffering injuries during their incarceration, from accidents in workshops and kitchens to incidents with staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they are injured due to negligence, whether it's at the hands of an officer, a slip and fall, or inadequate safety measures, they have the right to seek compensation and to get legal advice on their case.”

Legal Expert offers support to prison staff who have suffered an injury at work and free advice on whether they can claim compensation. They operate a 24-hour helpline and claim online form, which you can access on their website.

Also, be sure not to miss:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.