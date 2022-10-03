Missing South Shore teenager, 17, found after disappearing in August
A South Shore teenager who went missing in August has been found, police said.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:32 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:26 pm
Frankie Feehan, 17, had not been seen since the end of August.
Police launched an appeal to find him on September 17 and urged anyone with information to come forward.
On Monday (October 3), officers confirmed he had been found.
Most Popular
-
1
Charlotte Dawson shares emotional birthday moment as son says ‘grandad’ by statue of dad Les Dawson in St Annes
-
2
Blackpool Sports Centre forced to close after being trashed by vandals
-
3
Lancashire yellow warning: Met Office issues weather alert for strong winds covering Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Lancaster and Preston
Read More
Read MoreSearch continues to find missing Blackpool man, 77, who was last seen carrying ‘...
“Thanks to everyone who helped with the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts – if you’re still concerned, contact the police.