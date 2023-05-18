Missing person found after police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams called to Wyre Estuary Country Park
A vulnerable missing person was found following a search operation at Wyre Estuary Country Park.
A number of police vehicles were spotted at Wyre Estuary Country Park on Wednesday afternoon (May 17).
A coastguard helicopter was later seen circling the surrounding area as mountain rescue teams arrived on the scene.
After being approached by the Blackpool Gazette, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It’s a search enquiry which is currently going on.”
The Bowland Mountain Rescue team (BPMRT) later confirmed they were called by police to help look for a vulnerable person.
A spokesman for BPMRT said: “After a five hour search, the missing person was located and handed over to the police.
As the rescue team returned home, they were called to the Silverdale area to help a man who had a lower leg injury.
The man had tripped and fallen, injuring his right ankle.
The injury was vacuum splinted and the man was carried away using a casualty bag and bell stretcher.
He was then handed over to ambulance crews.