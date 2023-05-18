News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Missing person found after police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams called to Wyre Estuary Country Park

A vulnerable missing person was found following a search operation at Wyre Estuary Country Park.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th May 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:45 BST

A number of police vehicles were spotted at Wyre Estuary Country Park on Wednesday afternoon (May 17).

A coastguard helicopter was later seen circling the surrounding area as mountain rescue teams arrived on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After being approached by the Blackpool Gazette, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It’s a search enquiry which is currently going on.”

A vulnerable missing person was found following a search operation at Wyre Estuary Country ParkA vulnerable missing person was found following a search operation at Wyre Estuary Country Park
A vulnerable missing person was found following a search operation at Wyre Estuary Country Park
Most Popular

The Bowland Mountain Rescue team (BPMRT) later confirmed they were called by police to help look for a vulnerable person.

Read More
Boxing champ Scott Fitzgerald jailed after devastating one punch attack
Hide Ad

A spokesman for BPMRT said: “After a five hour search, the missing person was located and handed over to the police.

Hide Ad

As the rescue team returned home, they were called to the Silverdale area to help a man who had a lower leg injury.

The missing person was located after a five-hour searchThe missing person was located after a five-hour search
The missing person was located after a five-hour search

The man had tripped and fallen, injuring his right ankle.

Hide Ad

The injury was vacuum splinted and the man was carried away using a casualty bag and bell stretcher.

He was then handed over to ambulance crews.

Hide Ad

“We wish everyone all the best and a speedy recovery,” the spokesman added.

Related topics:Lancashire Police