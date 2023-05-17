Police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams spotted at Wyre Estuary Country Park
A coastguard helicopter was spotted circling Wyre Estuary Country Park as police and rescue teams searched the surrounding area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th May 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams were spotted at Wyre Estuary Country Park on Wednesday afternoon (May 17).
Residents later reported seeing a coastguard helicopter circling the surrounding area and estuary.
After being approached by the Blackpool Gazette, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It’s a search enquiry which is currently going on.”
No further details have yet been released by police.