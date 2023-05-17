News you can trust since 1873
Police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams spotted at Wyre Estuary Country Park

A coastguard helicopter was spotted circling Wyre Estuary Country Park as police and rescue teams searched the surrounding area.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th May 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:32 BST

Police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams were spotted at Wyre Estuary Country Park on Wednesday afternoon (May 17).

Residents later reported seeing a coastguard helicopter circling the surrounding area and estuary.

After being approached by the Blackpool Gazette, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It’s a search enquiry which is currently going on.”

Police, coastguard and mountain rescue teams were spotted at Wyre Estuary Country ParkPolice, coastguard and mountain rescue teams were spotted at Wyre Estuary Country Park
No further details have yet been released by police.

“Anyone know what’s going on up at Stannah? Lots of police,” one resident said.

Another added: “Was there earlier, police were looking in the bushes, escalated since then.”

More to follow...

A coastguard helicopter was later spotted circling the surrounding areaA coastguard helicopter was later spotted circling the surrounding area
