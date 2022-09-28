Missing man Alistair Adair last seen five months ago may have travelled to Blackpool

A renewed appeal has been launched to find Alistair Adair who was last seen in Belfast in April 2022.

Police in North Belfast said they were growing “increasingly concerned for the welfare of [the] 55-year-old”.

Alistair has links to Newcastle, Enniskillen and the Bangor areas, but may have travelled to Blackpool, according to Lancashire Police.

He “walks with a distinctive shuffle” and is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build.

if you have any information about Alistair’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference number 878 of September 12.