Missing man Alistair Adair last seen five months ago may have travelled to Blackpool
A missing man who was last seen five months ago may have travelled to the Blackpool area.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:52 pm
A renewed appeal has been launched to find Alistair Adair who was last seen in Belfast in April 2022.
Police in North Belfast said they were growing “increasingly concerned for the welfare of [the] 55-year-old”.
Alistair has links to Newcastle, Enniskillen and the Bangor areas, but may have travelled to Blackpool, according to Lancashire Police.
Most Popular
Read More
Read MoreRenewed appeal launched to find missing Carlisle boy Peter Thompson, 15, who has...
He “walks with a distinctive shuffle” and is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build.