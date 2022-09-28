Peter Thompson was last seen on Monday afternoon (September 26).

Officers said the 15-year-old may have travelled to Blackpool and Preston via train.

“If Peter sees this appeal himself, he is asked to contact officers on the same number,” a spokesman for Cumbria Police added.

Peter is described as 5ft 7in tall, of stocky build, with short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a navy blue top and grey Nike trainers.

If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.

