Missing man, 83, returns home after search involving helicopter and police frogmen

A missing 83-year-old man has returned home safe and well following an intense search involving police in scuba gear.

Frogmen from the Underwater Search and Marine Unit searched a pond off Blackpool Road, Ansdell, at around 1pm yesterday in a bid to locate Michael Bailey.

Earlier that day, at around 1.30am, a police helicopter was out looking for the missing pensioner.

A police spokeswoman told The Gazette yesterday that there had been no public appeal for help locating Mr Bailey because of "on-going searches and enquiries".

However, this morning Fylde police said: "Missing person Michael Bailey, aged 83, has returned home safe and well. Thanks to everyone who helped Lancashire Police with this enquiry."

