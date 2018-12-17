Police frogmen search Fylde coast pond amid search for missing pensioner

Have your say

Police divers searched a pond in Ansdell earlier today during a major search for a missing pensioner.

A Underwater Search and Marine Unit, from South Wales Police, was pictured in Blackpool Road.

The frogmen did not find the man, in his 80s, in the water, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

At around 1.30am, the police helicopter was also out looking for the man, with searches "on-going to find him".

As of this afternoon, there had been no public appeal issued because of "on-going searches and enquiries", the spokeswoman added.