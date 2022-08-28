Missing Glasgow man who has links to Blackpool was last seen by his family two weeks ago
A renewed appeal to find a missing Glasgow man who has links to Blackpool has been launched by police.
Kelvin Conway – who is missing from his home in Possilpark – was last seen by his family in the Castlemilk area on Saturday, August 13.
Enquiries confirmed the 32-year-old was in Balmore Road, Glasgow, at around midday on August 15, but his movements after that are unknown.
Officers said he may have travelled to England and has links to the Blackpool area.
Supt Ross Allan said: “As time passes our concern for Kelvin’s welfare grows.
“Kelvin is vulnerable and we are appealing for the help of the public to help trace him.
“I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kelvin or anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact us.
“I would also appeal to Kelvin himself to get in touch.”
Kelvin is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short, black hair.
He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black body warmer, black t-shirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap and red trainers.
He may also be carrying a large dark rucksack.