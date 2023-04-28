News you can trust since 1873
Missing dad and 3-year-old daughter are found "safe and well" after three weeks

A missing father and his three-year-old daughter have finally been found after being missing from Blackpool for nearly three weeks.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, who also goes by Karwan, and Dunya Abdulla, three, were last seen on April 10, 2023 around the promenade area of Blackpool, and were reported missing on April 18.

Police launched a search appeal on April 21 as they were “concerned” about the pair, adding “it is out of character for them to disappear like this and we need to trace them to ensure they are both safe and well.”

Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and his daughter Dunya Abdulla, (both pictured above) had been missing from Blackpool since the start of April.Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and his daughter Dunya Abdulla, (both pictured above) had been missing from Blackpool since the start of April.
Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and his daughter Dunya Abdulla, (both pictured above) had been missing from Blackpool since the start of April.
At 11:02 am today (April 28), Lancashire Police wrote on Facebook: “You might remember that we asked for your help last week to find a missing father and daughter Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and Dunya Abdulla.

"We are pleased to say that they have both been found safe and well.

Hide Ad

"Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal – your assistance is greatly appreciated.”