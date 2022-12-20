Missing Blackpool woman found after public appeal launched by Lancashire Police
A missing Blackpool woman has been found after police launched a public appeal for information.
By Sean Gleaves
23 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:15pm
Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” about Kelly Whittaker who had not been seen since December 6.
Officers launched a public appeal on Tuesday (December 20) and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Police later confirmed Kelly had been located later that day.
“Thank you for your assistance,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you need to contact police to report a missing person, call 101.