Missing Blackpool woman found after public appeal launched by Lancashire Police

A missing Blackpool woman has been found after police launched a public appeal for information.

By Sean Gleaves
23 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 1:15pm

Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” about Kelly Whittaker who had not been seen since December 6.

Officers launched a public appeal on Tuesday (December 20) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A missing Blackpool woman has been found following a police appeal (Credit: Adobe Stock)
Police later confirmed Kelly had been located later that day.

“Thank you for your assistance,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you need to contact police to report a missing person, call 101.