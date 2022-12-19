Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after Amounderness Way crash

A road traffic collision took place at around 6:10pm on Sunday evening (December 18) on the A585 Mains Lane (Amounderness Way) at Skippool.

The incident, attended by emergency services, led to the road being closed in both directions from the B5268 Fleetwood Road to the A588 Breck Road, and it caused major traffic queues.

At 10:07pm, Blackpool Police wrote: “Further to our earlier post, following the RTC, Amounderness Way is now open in both directions.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving following a crash on the Amounderness Way on Sunday evening (December 18.)

“Officers dealing with this incident have arrested a 31-year old male on suspicion of drink and drug driving after providing positive road side samples!”

Today (December 19), police have confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the collision, and there were two casualties; a woman suffered chest injuries and an arm injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, whilst a man suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.