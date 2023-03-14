Missing Blackpool man Stephen Welsh found safe after police search
A 37-year-old Blackpool man has been found after being reported missing on Tuesday (March 14).
Police appealed for the public’s help to find Stephen Welsh after he was last seen in the Overdale Grove area at around 11.30am yesterday.
“We and Stephen’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare,” Lancashire Police said, as the force urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.
But Lancashire Police has confirmed that Stephen has since been found safe.
In an update last night, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We asked for your help finding missing Stephen from Blackpool. Just to update you, Stephen has been found safe.
“Thanks, as ever, to everybody who shared our appeal.”