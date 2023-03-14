William Dobie, popularly known as Bill, from St Annes, made headlines in April 2020 when he was the first person discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being admitted with Covid.

Bill, a retired company director and former captain of Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club, was a lifelong believer in staying in prime condition and visited the YMCA gym in St Annes seven days a week and also played golf several times a week at Royal Lytham and St Annes until his admission to hospital.

After his discharge, he set up a mini-gym at home to keep fit through lockdown and when the Covid restrictions were lifted, he resumed his fitness regime, still playing golf regularly until recently.

Bill Dobie in the home gym he set up to maintain his fitness regime during lockdown after beating Covid-19.

He died on Monday, March 13 and the tributes to home were led by his son Paul, who is well-known locally as a music performer.

Announcing his dad’s death on social media, Paul said: “My beloved father, inspiration, hero and mentor, slipped away in the early hours of Monday at the age of 93.

“Eight weeks previously he was in the gym five or six days a week and playing 18 holes of golf with his mates rain or shine; as was his custom for most of his long amazing life.

“Razor sharp till the end and living exactly how he wanted, loving his extended family and inspiring everyone he met, he, to me was the definition of a life well lived.

Bill Dobie was the first person discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being admitted with Covid-19.

“I loved him with all my heart and soul as did my wife Lin his partner Elspeth and all our family. He will remain forever my greatest inspiration. Thank you dad.”

After his return home after Covid, Bill told The Gazette: “I really miss the gym and playing golf but I am doing the best I can to make up for it with my workouts at home and regular walks.

“I used to have an actual gym in our previous home but there isn’t room in the flat so I am working with what’s available and sticking as near as I can to my daily routine.

“I have always been a great believer in staying positive and that helped me considerably through Covid-19, of course along with all the wonderful staff at the Vic.”

Bill Dobie has been described as "a true gentleman" and "an amazing character".

Hundreds of tributes have been paid on social media to the man described as “a true gent” and “an amazing character”.

Steve Avery said: “So very sorry to hear of Bill's passing – he was always so happy and full of life, a true example to everyone on how to live your life.”

Linda Carter said: “An absolute gentleman and a real twinkle in his eye. A real pleasure to have known him. Sincere condolences to you all.”

Andrea Lenehan said: “Bill was a true gent. We are lucky to have known him.”

Tony Smithurst said: “A fabulous character and a lovely man. We need more like him in this world.”

Darren Skelly said: "William was a gentleman and an amazing character. “