Missing Barrow man last seen ten days ago may have travelled to Blackpool
A missing man from Barrow who was last seen ten days ago may have travelled to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:47 BST
Darren Swarbrick was last seen in Barrow at around 5pm on Monday (May 22).
Cumbria Police believe the 48-year-old may have travelled to Blackpool.
Officers have renewed their appeal for information and are urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to call 101.
Likewise, Darren is also urged to get in touch on the same number if he sees this appeal.