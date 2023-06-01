Darren Swarbrick was last seen in Barrow at around 5pm on Monday (May 22).

Cumbria Police believe the 48-year-old may have travelled to Blackpool.

Officers believe Darren Swarbrick may have travelled to Blackpool (Credit: Cumbria Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have renewed their appeal for information and are urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to call 101.