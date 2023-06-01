News you can trust since 1873
Woman left with chipped tooth after being punched in face at Blackpool North railway station

A man is wanted by police after a woman was assaulted at Blackpool North railway station, causing her to chip her tooth.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

The victim was attacked after she left a train at Blackpool North railway station shortly after 1am on Thursday (May 18).

She was punched in the face after being followed from the train and through the station, causing her to fall to the ground.

The victim suffered a chipped tooth, grazing and bleeding to her leg as a result of the assault.

A man is wanted by police after a woman was assaulted at Blackpool North railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)A man is wanted by police after a woman was assaulted at Blackpool North railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)
A man is wanted by police after a woman was assaulted at Blackpool North railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)
British Transport Police on Thursday (June 1) released a CCTV image of a man they believed could help them with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2300056883 of 18/05/23.

Information can also be reported online at https://www.btp.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.