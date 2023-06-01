News you can trust since 1873
Lancashire Police release CCTV image of wanted woman after Facebook Marketplace burglary

A woman is wanted by police after a burglary in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

Police were called to a distraction burglary at a home in Langdale Road, Mereside at around 3.30pm on April 8.

Two men and a woman attended the address to buy a washing machine which had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace. While the woman and one of the men were loading it into a vehicle, the second man disappeared into another room.

A short time later the victim realised her bank cards and five rings had been stolen.

Two men, aged 31 and 33, and both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been bailed to July 13Two men, aged 31 and 33, and both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been bailed to July 13
Two men, aged 31 and 33, and both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been bailed to July 13.

But enquiries are ongoing and police now want to speak to the woman pictured.

A police spokesman said:”We would now like to identify the woman in this image as we believe she may be able to help with our enquiries.

“If this is you, or you recognise her, please call 101, quoting log 455 of April 9.”

Police want to speak to the woman after a burglary at a home in Langdale Road, Blackpool on April 8, 2023Police want to speak to the woman after a burglary at a home in Langdale Road, Blackpool on April 8, 2023
