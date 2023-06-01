Police were called to a distraction burglary at a home in Langdale Road, Mereside at around 3.30pm on April 8.

Two men and a woman attended the address to buy a washing machine which had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace. While the woman and one of the men were loading it into a vehicle, the second man disappeared into another room.

A short time later the victim realised her bank cards and five rings had been stolen.

Two men, aged 31 and 33, and both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been bailed to July 13

But enquiries are ongoing and police now want to speak to the woman pictured.

A police spokesman said:”We would now like to identify the woman in this image as we believe she may be able to help with our enquiries.

“If this is you, or you recognise her, please call 101, quoting log 455 of April 9.”