Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen days ago with links to Burnley.

Jordan, who is 4ft 10, with short dark brown hair, is missing from Blackpool.

Police want to speak to Jordan and his mum to ensure they are both okay. | Blackpool Police

Although he is thought to be with his mum (pictured) and his uncle, the rest of his family have not heard from either of them for a number of days.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “There have been some unconfirmed sightings of Jordan and his mum, but we urgently need to speak to them in order to ensure they are OK.”

Jordan has links to Blackburn, West Bromwich, Newcastle and Manchester.

If you see Jordan or his mum or uncle, call 999 straight away.

For non-immediate sightings call 101 and quote log 1154 of 29th October 2024.