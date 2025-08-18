Miss Potato Head brings a little sparkle to your spud with new store in Lytham

A new jacket potato shop has opened its doors in Lytham - bringing with it a touch of sparkle to the spud industry.

Family-run Miss Potato Head, located at 9A Park Street, is the brainchild of Sigourney Davies and stepmum Alison Black.

Together, they had a vision: to bring something playful, comforting, and a little glamorous to the heart of Lytham St Annes, and with a full team of family and friends behind them, it's taken shape.

Posting on the business Facebook page, the dynamic duo said: “It’s about creating a space where both locals and passersby feel like regulars.

“Big flavourful food, with a side of cheeky banter. Simple. Joyful. Fabulous.

“Sometimes, all you need is a hot spud and a place that makes you feel like you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.”

The duo have even given the humble spud a dazzling makeover complete with heels and some lipstick with a side of sass while serving up delicious jacket potatoes with an array of fillings to suit every type of palate.

Having only opened less than a week ago, the takeaway which also serves sweet treats is already winning rave reviews.

One customer said the portions are generous and that they had chosen a filling of coronation chicken and bacon bits and that it “was delicious!”.

Another added that it was the “nicest spud I’ve ever eaten.”

