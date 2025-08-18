A new jacket potato shop has opened its doors in Lytham - bringing with it a touch of sparkle to the spud industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family-run Miss Potato Head, located at 9A Park Street, is the brainchild of Sigourney Davies and stepmum Alison Black.

Family-run Miss Potato Head, located at 9A Park Street, is the brainchild of Sigourney Davies and stepmum Alison Black. | Miss Potato Head

Together, they had a vision: to bring something playful, comforting, and a little glamorous to the heart of Lytham St Annes, and with a full team of family and friends behind them, it's taken shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect big flavourful food, with a side of cheeky banter when you visit Miss Potato Head | Miss Potato Head

Posting on the business Facebook page, the dynamic duo said: “It’s about creating a space where both locals and passersby feel like regulars.

“Big flavourful food, with a side of cheeky banter. Simple. Joyful. Fabulous.

“Sometimes, all you need is a hot spud and a place that makes you feel like you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.”

One of the five star reviews | Miss Potato Head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo have even given the humble spud a dazzling makeover complete with heels and some lipstick with a side of sass while serving up delicious jacket potatoes with an array of fillings to suit every type of palate.

Having only opened less than a week ago, the takeaway which also serves sweet treats is already winning rave reviews.

One customer said the portions are generous and that they had chosen a filling of coronation chicken and bacon bits and that it “was delicious!”.

Another added that it was the “nicest spud I’ve ever eaten.”