Miss Potato Head brings a little sparkle to your spud with new store in Lytham
Family-run Miss Potato Head, located at 9A Park Street, is the brainchild of Sigourney Davies and stepmum Alison Black.
Together, they had a vision: to bring something playful, comforting, and a little glamorous to the heart of Lytham St Annes, and with a full team of family and friends behind them, it's taken shape.
Posting on the business Facebook page, the dynamic duo said: “It’s about creating a space where both locals and passersby feel like regulars.
“Big flavourful food, with a side of cheeky banter. Simple. Joyful. Fabulous.
“Sometimes, all you need is a hot spud and a place that makes you feel like you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.”
The duo have even given the humble spud a dazzling makeover complete with heels and some lipstick with a side of sass while serving up delicious jacket potatoes with an array of fillings to suit every type of palate.
Having only opened less than a week ago, the takeaway which also serves sweet treats is already winning rave reviews.
One customer said the portions are generous and that they had chosen a filling of coronation chicken and bacon bits and that it “was delicious!”.
Another added that it was the “nicest spud I’ve ever eaten.”