The organisers of Miss Blackpool are calling for girls of 'all shapes and sizes' to enter the annual beauty pageant, and encourages more hopefuls to shop for pre-loved outfits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family-run pageant are encouraging girls 'not to spend a fortune', adding that it should be accessible to everyone.

In a lively video, Karen Cookson, and daughter Maddison, who organise Miss Blackpool, say that they want girls from all backgrounds to enter and experience the fun and glamour of taking part in a beauty contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Blackpool winner 2024, Tabitha Bennett. Credit: Miss Blackpool | Miss Blackpool

‘Iconic’ Miss Blackpool

In the clip above, Karen, who was crowned Miss Blackpool in 1995, looks back on the old days when Miss Blackpool 'was an icon', saying they hope to get the contest back to being a highlight for the resort.

“She was invited to everything. Every opening, every switch-on. She was an icon. I want to get that back and to get more businesses involved.”

Used to attract celebrity judges

The contest used to take part at the Lido baths, and regularly attracted celebrity judges including Morcambe & Wise. Interest in the pageant waned around the turn of the millennium, but now the Cookson family want to bring Miss Blackpool back to ‘where it used to be’.

Madison and Karen Cookson from Angels Elite Models, organisers of Miss Blackpool. | nw

“It brings the glitz and glamour. And I want people to understand that this isn’t about being a certain shape or size, it’s about doing something with confidence that the girls might not have had before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter Miss Blackpool 2025

Hopefuls do not have to be living in Blackpool. It is open to ladies aged 17-35, and entry is £30 (including a Miss Blackpool t-shirt).

The grand final takes place on Friday 17th October, and contestants get to take part in modelling, dancing, and confidence building opportunities during the process.

To enter, send a photo to [email protected] or call 07860 451 878 for more details.

Watch the video above.