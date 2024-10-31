Millions of pounds will be used to tackle frustrating traffic jams causing hold-ups in Blackpool town centre

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 31st Oct 2024, 14:14 BST
Ambitious plans to tackle town centre congestion in Blackpool have been given the green light by the Government.

The £17m Town Centre Access Scheme had faced an uncertain future despite being allocated £15.3m of Levelling Up funding from the last government.

Traffic queues at the junction of Cookson Street and Talbot Road in Blackpool town centreplaceholder image
Traffic queues at the junction of Cookson Street and Talbot Road in Blackpool town centre | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Blackpool council chiefs had warned the work could not be completed by the deadline of March 2026, which is when the money had to be spent by, putting the investment in jeopardy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has now received confirmation from Alex Norris, Minister for Local Growth, saying the funding has been included in the Budget.

Mr Webb said: "I have been lobbying hard to secure this money which is vital for the transformation of the town centre so I am delighted we are able to confirm it.

"Our existing infrastructure does not take into account the level of traffic we are seeing now, and with an additional 4,000 civil servants coming into the town centre we need to make these improvements. The scheme will also improve pedestrian access to support increasing footfall in the town centre which is essential for our high streets."

Blackpool Council has agreed to contribute £1.7m to the project, representing 10 per cent of the total cost. Detailed plans have yet to be drawn up, but work is expected to include improving key road junctions to prevent town centre congestion and encouraging more environmentally friendly travel such as using buses, footpaths and cycleways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

It will also support regeneration including the new civil service hub due to open next year on King Street, further office development proposed on Talbot Road and the multiversity education campus earmarked for a site off Cookson Street.

A council executive report said the scheme would "transform the local highway network, enabling better transport interchange and traffic circulation, improving walking, cycling and bus access."

The project is also aimed at creating environmental improvements in terms of air quality and to support the introduction of electric buses. It is hoped to reduce travel times into the town centre, which council bosses say will boost economic growth.

Reducing congestion will also cut greenhouse gas emissions and improved infrastructure for those walking and cycling will promote more active lifestyles.

Related topics:TrafficTravelLevelling UpBlackpool Council
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice