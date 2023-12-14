Councillors have approved recommendations enabling £17m to be invested in improving traffic flow in Blackpool town centre.

The executive has agreed to delegate powers to officers to draw up the Town Centre Access Scheme which successfully secured £15.3m from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund in November.

It has already been agreed the council will contribute £1.7m to the project, representing 10 per cent of the total cost.

Work will include improving key road junctions to prevent town centre congestion and encouraging more environmentally friendly travel such as using buses, footpaths and cycleways.

Council chiefs say the investment is also vital to support town centre regeneration including a new civil service hub being built on King Street, and the multiversity education campus earmarked for a site off Cookson Street.

A report to the council’s executive says: “The scheme will transform the local highway network, enabling better transport interchange and traffic circulation, improving walking, cycling and bus access.

“Roads will be safer for active travel modes and some public realm will be improved, supporting wider economic and social good.

“The project will accelerate modal shift towards sustainable and active travel modes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, controlling traffic efficiently, cutting congestion and improving air quality.

“The project will also support the town centre’s economic regeneration (including the Levelling Up Fund bid for multiversity through pedestrianisation and bus prioritisation), particularly around the Central Business District benefiting residents, businesses and visitors.”

It warns improvements to the road network would not be met by private sector investment.

The report adds: “It is clear that without Blackpool Council intervention and the grant-funding award, the scheme would not proceed and therefore the regeneration and wider opportunities will be lost to a generation of Blackpool residents.”

The investment will also go into preparing Blackpool for the introduction of a new electric bus fleet.

It is hoped to reduce travel times into the town centre, which council bosses say will boost economic growth.

Reducing congestion will also cut greenhouse gas emissions and improved infrastructure for those walking and cycling will promote more active lifestyles.