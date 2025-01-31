Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cat that went missing seven months ago in Blackpool has reunited with his heartbroken owners.

Mildred, who had his third birthday in September while missing, was reunited with his brother and family earlier this month after vanishing from Nicola Louise’s Thornton Cleveleys home last July.

The black and white furry feline who is microchipped went missing when the family moved into their new home.

Nicola said: “We have recently moved home and had let our two babies out after being in our new home for 2 weeks.

“Unfortunately Mildred didn’t return home and his usual routine is 2 nights max.

“It has been an awful seven months. We all missed him so much.

“Mildred is technically a boy but we thought a girl and couldn’t get vets appointments after Covid so by the time appointments were available and she went for neutering it was then we found out she was a he but the name had stuck by then.”

As cats are notorious for having more than one family, the vet informed Nicola and her daughter Isabelle that Mildred’s chip located him only a mile away from the family’s home.

Nicola added: “I can’t remember the area the vet said he was after being scanned, but I remember my partner saying it’s about a mile away from our home.

“But the vet told me if the people where he was hanging around hadn’t fed him then he would have wandered further so we are thankful he was fed.

“After being missing for 7 months our baby is home thanks to a couple who took him in to be scanned.

“We are forever grateful to the people that fed and cared for him and had him scanned and my daughter is over the moon to have her baby home.”